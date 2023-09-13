Front Row Advisors LLC Sells 225 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Front Row Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 11.8% in the first quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 20,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 20.4% in the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL boosted its holdings in CME Group by 14.5% in the first quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 5,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,453,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America upgraded CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total transaction of $154,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,867.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total value of $6,118,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,545 shares in the company, valued at $13,367,902.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total value of $154,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,867.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,391 shares of company stock worth $11,905,049 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CME opened at $206.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.54 and a 1 year high of $209.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.72%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.