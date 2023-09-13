Front Row Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. Whelan Financial lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 486,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,578,000 after buying an additional 9,224 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $642,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,805,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,836 shares during the period. American Trust increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 378,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,902,000 after purchasing an additional 107,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $584,000.

SCHD opened at $73.80 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The company has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.01 and its 200 day moving average is $72.69.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

