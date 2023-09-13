Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Cuts Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lessened its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 63,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 16,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.6% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 21,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 79,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after buying an additional 9,528 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total value of $819,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,682 shares in the company, valued at $781,927.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $335,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,195,079.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total transaction of $819,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,927.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 347,678 shares of company stock valued at $39,782,773 over the last quarter. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.47.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of PSX opened at $124.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.40 and a 200 day moving average of $102.20. The company has a market capitalization of $55.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $74.02 and a twelve month high of $124.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 18.22%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

