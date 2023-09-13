TPB Wealth Advisors Has $4.59 Million Holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF)

TPB Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 516,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,842 shares during the period. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares makes up approximately 2.5% of TPB Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. TPB Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares were worth $4,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMF. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 449.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 13,147 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth $209,000. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 23.0% during the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter worth $3,357,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter worth $3,128,000.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TMF opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares has a 52 week low of $5.56 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.58 and its 200 day moving average is $7.65.

About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

