American Trust Buys 1,274 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

American Trust raised its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Linde were worth $7,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,747,059.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

NYSE LIN opened at $388.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.78. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $393.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $381.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $367.54.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC boosted their price objective on Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.41.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

