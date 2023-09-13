Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 634,448 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 2,009,153 shares.The stock last traded at $223.83 and had previously closed at $227.90.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ETN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eaton from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eaton from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.93.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.32. The company has a market capitalization of $89.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at $113,428,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $394,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,142.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,650 shares of company stock worth $26,080,611. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

