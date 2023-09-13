Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,530,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Tesla by 451.9% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $1,113,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,089,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,054,398. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $1,113,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,089,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,815 shares of company stock worth $14,384,135. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $269.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $256.07 and a 200-day moving average of $219.36. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $313.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Sunday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.43.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

