Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,533,038 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,159,417 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 0.7% of Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,992,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 25.5% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.4% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,028 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 4.3% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,164,226 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $82,046,000 after purchasing an additional 89,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Comcast by 34.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,087 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Stock Down 0.2 %

CMCSA stock opened at $45.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.88. The company has a market cap of $186.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 73.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

