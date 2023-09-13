Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 804,805 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,346,293 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 804,805 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,110,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 780 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,913 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 13,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.21, for a total transaction of $3,884,077.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,451.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Everett Neville sold 13,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.21, for a total value of $3,884,077.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,451.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,564,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,063. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,767 shares of company stock valued at $11,498,468 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $286.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.66. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $284.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CI. Raymond James raised their price target on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.79.

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

