JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Bought by Prostatis Group LLC

Prostatis Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,574,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144,154 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 108.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 123,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 64,337 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 445,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,336,000 after buying an additional 99,996 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 589,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,198,000 after buying an additional 133,107 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $55.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.61. The firm has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $56.92.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

