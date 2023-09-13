Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Shares Up 5%

Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Free Report) rose 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.52 and last traded at $21.32. Approximately 369,930 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,951,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on Overstock.com from $39.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Overstock.com from $19.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Overstock.com Stock Up 4.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $955.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 3.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $422.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.64 million. Overstock.com had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Joel Weight sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $90,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,373 shares in the company, valued at $448,521.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William Benjamin Nettles, Jr. bought 2,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,643.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,385 shares in the company, valued at $256,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Joel Weight sold 2,500 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $90,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,521.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Overstock.com

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Overstock.com by 40.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Overstock.com by 61.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. The company provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

