ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) Short Interest Down 93.8% in August

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 141,800 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the August 15th total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of ToughBuilt Industries from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

Get ToughBuilt Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TBLT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ToughBuilt Industries

ToughBuilt Industries Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBLT. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ToughBuilt Industries by 387.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,465,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 3,549,411 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in ToughBuilt Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in ToughBuilt Industries by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 44,573 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ToughBuilt Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in ToughBuilt Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBLT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.24. 153,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,158. The company has a market cap of $8.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.77. ToughBuilt Industries has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $4.00.

ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $18.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.90 million. ToughBuilt Industries had a negative net margin of 22.34% and a negative return on equity of 140.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($9.45) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ToughBuilt Industries will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ToughBuilt Industries

(Get Free Report)

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and distribution of home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ToughBuilt Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ToughBuilt Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.