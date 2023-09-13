BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Short Interest Update

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 96.8% from the August 15th total of 22,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BK Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKTI. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BK Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BK Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BK Technologies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BK Technologies by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 231,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 22,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BK Technologies by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 345,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 33,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

BK Technologies Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN BKTI traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.45. 1,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,930. BK Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $19.90. The stock has a market cap of $42.33 million, a PE ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.16.

About BK Technologies

BK Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. BK Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $19.00 million during the quarter.

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR) and related components. It offers KNG Series and BKR Series radios operate in both the P25 digital and analog modes which are used primarily in government, public safety, and military applications; and BK radio products for intellectual property applications.

