Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) Short Interest Down 96.8% in August

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 178,100 shares, a decline of 96.8% from the August 15th total of 5,540,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Heliogen Stock Performance
HLGN traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.73. The company had a trading volume of 24,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,284. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.75. The company has a market cap of $27.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.17. Heliogen has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $86.45.
Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.85) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter. Heliogen had a negative return on equity of 80.05% and a negative net margin of 852.32%.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heliogen
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLGN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Heliogen by 403.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,393,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924,699 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Heliogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,508,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Heliogen by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,465,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Heliogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Heliogen by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,879,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.64% of the company’s stock.
Heliogen Company Profile
Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, operates in decarbonizing industry with concentrated sunlight. It is developing a solar solution utilizing computer vision software to align an array of mirrors, reflecting sunlight to a target on the top of a tower. Its artificial intelligence enabled modular system delivers renewable energy in the form of heat, power, or hydrogen fuel.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Heliogen
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Is Enbridge Stock Too Cheap to Pass Up Now?
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 5 Best REIT Alternatives for Passive Real Estate Income
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- 5 Reasons Kroger Should Be On Every Income Investor Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Heliogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heliogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.