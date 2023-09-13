Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) Short Interest Down 96.8% in August

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 178,100 shares, a decline of 96.8% from the August 15th total of 5,540,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Heliogen Stock Performance

HLGN traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.73. The company had a trading volume of 24,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,284. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.75. The company has a market cap of $27.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.17. Heliogen has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $86.45.

Get Heliogen alerts:

Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.85) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter. Heliogen had a negative return on equity of 80.05% and a negative net margin of 852.32%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heliogen

In related news, major shareholder William Gross sold 20,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $167,971.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,663.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder William Gross sold 20,866 shares of Heliogen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $167,971.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,663.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Nant Capital, Llc bought 7,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $47,766.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 946,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,141,324.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 10,301 shares of company stock valued at $71,041 and have sold 22,092 shares valued at $177,841. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLGN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Heliogen by 403.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,393,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924,699 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Heliogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,508,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Heliogen by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,465,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Heliogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Heliogen by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,879,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.64% of the company’s stock.

Heliogen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, operates in decarbonizing industry with concentrated sunlight. It is developing a solar solution utilizing computer vision software to align an array of mirrors, reflecting sunlight to a target on the top of a tower. Its artificial intelligence enabled modular system delivers renewable energy in the form of heat, power, or hydrogen fuel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heliogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heliogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.