Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 1,900.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Battery Future Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Battery Future Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Battery Future Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Battery Future Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $308,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Battery Future Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Battery Future Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $438,000. 36.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Battery Future Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BFAC traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $10.85. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,190. Battery Future Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $11.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.58.

Battery Future Acquisition Company Profile

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to search on industries spearheading the shift from fossil fuels to electrification, including companies in the battery value chain.

