Short Interest in SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF (NASDAQ:BYOB) Rises By 2,842.9%

SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF (NASDAQ:BYOB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, an increase of 2,842.9% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.4 days.

SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BYOB traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.19. The stock had a trading volume of 434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.90. SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF has a 52 week low of $11.94 and a 52 week high of $18.40.

SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.0068 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

About SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF

The SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF (BYOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund invests in firms expected to benefit from the gig economy, as defined by its advisor. The actively managed fund can invest in firms across all geographies and market capitalization.

