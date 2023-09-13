Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Short Interest Down 94.1% in August

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 94.1% from the August 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sonic Healthcare Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SKHHY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.75. The company had a trading volume of 71,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,452. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.02. Sonic Healthcare has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $24.80.

Sonic Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.358 per share. This is a boost from Sonic Healthcare’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th.

About Sonic Healthcare

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry.

