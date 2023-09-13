Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Receives “Sell” Rating from Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Independent Bank’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.47 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.00.

INDB traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $51.47. 70,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,664. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.07. Independent Bank has a fifty-two week low of $43.28 and a fifty-two week high of $91.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.84.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.08. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 31.75%. The company had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 36.42%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $896,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

