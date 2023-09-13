iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Short Interest Up 1,713.0% in August

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,900 shares, an increase of 1,713.0% from the August 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. JDM Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 12,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

IBTI stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $21.66. 9,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,375. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $21.39 and a one year high of $22.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.19.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.0623 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2028 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028. IBTI was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

