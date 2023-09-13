Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 96.9% from the August 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Tenaz Energy Price Performance

ATUUF remained flat at $2.52 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,304. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.98. Tenaz Energy has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $2.89.

Tenaz Energy Company Profile

Tenaz Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas assets in Canada and the Netherlands. The company was formerly known as Altura Energy Inc and changed its name to Tenaz Energy Corp. in October 2021. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

