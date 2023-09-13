Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 96.9% from the August 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Tenaz Energy Price Performance
ATUUF remained flat at $2.52 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,304. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.98. Tenaz Energy has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $2.89.
Tenaz Energy Company Profile
