Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,863 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 0.2% of Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,790,583,000 after buying an additional 2,409,856 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,476.4% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 859,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,310,000 after buying an additional 825,816 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,081,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,835,000 after purchasing an additional 499,927 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $285.65 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $295.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $285.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.19.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

