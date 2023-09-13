Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.4% of Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,159,000 after buying an additional 18,317 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,129,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Alternatives Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $448.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $346.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $461.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $449.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $427.67.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

