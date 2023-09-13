The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by Harvest Investment Advisors LLC

Harvest Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 12,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Odeon Capital Group cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.94.

Shares of PNC opened at $124.85 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.31 and a 12-month high of $170.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.49%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

