Power Corp of Canada Takes $4.24 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,866 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $422,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $552,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its position in Walmart by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 284,949 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,016,000 after buying an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on WMT. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.51.

Walmart Price Performance

Walmart stock opened at $164.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.20. The stock has a market cap of $442.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.07 and a 12-month high of $164.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,390,136.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,390,136.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $1,505,128.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,490,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,105,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,862,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,366,298. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

