Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14,533.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance
Shares of BND opened at $70.94 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $69.09 and a 1 year high of $74.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.70.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- The Bear Market is In for Real Estate: 3 Most Promising REITs
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- 5 Reasons to Invest in Emerging Markets Now
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- 6 Ways to Invest in Hydrogen Fuel Cells: 4 Are Worth A Nibble
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.