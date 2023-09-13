Apollo Currency (APL) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $305,123.72

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 13th. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded up 6% against the US dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $2.45 million and approximately $305,123.72 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00035421 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00024921 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00011251 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004157 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003301 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

