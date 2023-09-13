Poollotto.finance (PLT) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $18.51 Million

Poollotto.finance (PLT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. Poollotto.finance has a market capitalization of $18.51 million and approximately $98,366.90 worth of Poollotto.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Poollotto.finance token can now be purchased for $1.75 or 0.00006660 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Poollotto.finance has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Poollotto.finance

Poollotto.finance was first traded on June 20th, 2021. Poollotto.finance’s total supply is 19,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,583,365 tokens. Poollotto.finance’s official Twitter account is @pltfinance. Poollotto.finance’s official message board is medium.com/@poollotto. Poollotto.finance’s official website is www.poollotto.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Poollotto Token (PLT) is a new generation of lottery token-based smart contracts for non-centralized management of the global community-driven lottery pools, automated and safe payments.

The PLT Token project was launched to create a blockchain platform and token economy that gives transparency and fair outcomes to users around the globe.

At the same time, token distribution is defined to provide a required level of development, promotion, and support of the PLT Ecosystem.”

Buying and Selling Poollotto.finance

