Immutable X Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $285.55 Million (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. During the last seven days, Immutable X has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. Immutable X has a market cap of $285.55 million and approximately $13.36 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Immutable X token can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00001906 BTC on major exchanges.

Immutable X Token Profile

Immutable X’s genesis date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com.

Buying and Selling Immutable X

According to CryptoCompare, “Immutable X (IMX) is a Layer-2 scaling solution for Ethereum, designed by the team behind Immutable, a blockchain gaming company. It uses zk-rollups to enable fast and cheap transactions with zero gas fees. IMX is used for building dApps and executing smart contracts on Ethereum with high throughput, reduced congestion, and lower costs, making it ideal for gaming, marketplaces, and NFTs. The IMX token is used for transaction fees, network security, and governance.”

