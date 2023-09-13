Braintrust Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $25.15 Million (BTRST)

Braintrust (BTRST) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. Braintrust has a market cap of $25.15 million and approximately $290,453.31 worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Braintrust token can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Braintrust has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Braintrust Token Profile

Braintrust launched on May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. Braintrust’s official website is www.braintrust.com. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Braintrust

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust is a decentralized talent network that connects knowledgeable workers with leading companies. The platform is owned and built by its community, which earns ownership and control of the network through its native BTRST token. The token was launched on the Ethereum mainnet in 2020, has a fixed supply of 250 million tokens, and powers the entire network’s governance. The token incentivizes the community to build the network by referring clients and talent, and its ownership and governance are represented by the BTRST token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Braintrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Braintrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Braintrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

