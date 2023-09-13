Legato Capital Management LLC Sells 1,066 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Legato Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. Landstar System comprises 0.6% of Legato Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Legato Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Landstar System worth $3,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Landstar System by 4.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Landstar System by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Landstar System by 5.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Landstar System by 87.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 9.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Landstar System stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,941. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.51 and a 1-year high of $208.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.91.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 36.67%. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LSTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Landstar System in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Landstar System from $196.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Landstar System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LSTR

Landstar System Profile

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.