Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFRZ) Announces $0.35 Dividend

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFRZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3521 per share on Monday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.
Conifer Price Performance
Shares of CNFRZ remained flat at $12.00 during midday trading on Wednesday.
Conifer Company Profile
