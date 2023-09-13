Dream Unlimited Corp. Announces Dividend of $0.09 (OTCMKTS:DRUNF)

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 9th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0922 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DRUNF traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.65. 1,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,580. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.18. Dream Unlimited has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $23.20.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their target price on Dream Unlimited from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

