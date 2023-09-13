The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Announces Dividend of $0.04

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 9th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

The New America High Income Fund Stock Performance

HYB stock remained flat at $6.73 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 13,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,207. The New America High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $7.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYB. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in The New America High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 16.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in The New America High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. 27.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The New America High Income Fund Company Profile

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

