Garde Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,225 DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in DraftKings by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 7,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 33.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter valued at about $649,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in DraftKings by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 411,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,962,000 after purchasing an additional 61,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 211,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $6,358,572.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 629,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,946,172.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DraftKings news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $90,360.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,070 shares in the company, valued at $755,108.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 211,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $6,358,572.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 629,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,946,172.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 947,536 shares of company stock worth $29,232,213 in the last three months. 51.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $874.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.25 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 38.90% and a negative return on equity of 97.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on DraftKings from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Argus increased their price objective on DraftKings from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DraftKings from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.
DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.
