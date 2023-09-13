Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Announces Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 9th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0435 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Performance

Shares of NXC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.87. 3,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,144. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.21. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $15.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 182.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 35,696 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 19.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 27,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the third quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Institutional investors own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

