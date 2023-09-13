Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Saturday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Esports Entertainment Group Price Performance

NASDAQ GMBLP traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,950. Esports Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $6.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.16.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates Vie.bet, an esports focused platform; Sportnation.bet, an online sportsbook and casino; iDefix, a casino-platform; Bethard, an online sportsbook and casino; Vie.gg, an online esports wagering website; and ggCircuit, a local area network center management software and services for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments.

