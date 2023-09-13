Envista (NYSE:NVST) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $29.14

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.14 and last traded at $29.34, with a volume of 364279 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVST shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Envista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Envista from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Get Envista alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVST

Envista Trading Down 4.5 %

The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.17.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.81 million. Envista had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Envista by 705.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Envista by 225.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Envista by 80.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Envista by 35.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period.

Envista Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.