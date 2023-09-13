Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.45

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.45 and last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 88990 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.

TWKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen cut Thoughtworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Thoughtworks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thoughtworks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.44.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.17 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $287.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.92 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 662.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thoughtworks in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Thoughtworks in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. 27.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

