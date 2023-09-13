Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $23.02

Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.02 and last traded at $23.15, with a volume of 217368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Viasat from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Viasat from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Viasat from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Viasat in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Viasat in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Viasat Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.71, a PEG ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.99.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($1.05). Viasat had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 37.40%. The business had revenue of $779.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Viasat news, insider James Michael Dodd sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $156,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,071.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider James Michael Dodd sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $156,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,071.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Baldridge sold 3,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $96,204.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,064 shares of company stock worth $271,334 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Viasat

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Viasat in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Viasat during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Viasat by 138.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viasat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

