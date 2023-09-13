Kellogg (NYSE:K) Hits New 1-Year Low at $58.82

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $58.82 and last traded at $58.83, with a volume of 704590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.60.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Kellogg in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kellogg from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.11. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.42.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 33.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.00%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.10, for a total transaction of $6,710,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,631,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,665,796,329.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $4,622,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,254,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,774,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.10, for a total value of $6,710,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,631,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,665,796,329.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 577,800 shares of company stock worth $37,169,876. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of K. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 120.0% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 902.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the second quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 48.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

