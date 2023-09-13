Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$3.31 and last traded at C$3.28. 254,182 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 227,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.04.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Cronos Group from C$2.63 to C$2.61 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.
Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones brand in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.
