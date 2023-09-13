Visa (NYSE:V) Sets New 12-Month High at $249.58

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $249.58 and last traded at $249.53, with a volume of 1150972 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $247.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.77.

The firm has a market capitalization of $463.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $241.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,750 shares of company stock worth $15,845,648. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in V. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Visa by 121.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

