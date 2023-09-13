Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.22

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.22 and last traded at $5.32, with a volume of 140469 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Capitol Federal Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CFFN

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.43. The company has a market capitalization of $723.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $40.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 79.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capitol Federal Financial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,223 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. grew its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 17.3% during the first quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 12,415 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,474 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 164,136 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.