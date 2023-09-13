JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $31.50

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.50 and last traded at $31.83, with a volume of 1565113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on JD.com from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on JD.com from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.64.

Get JD.com alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JD

JD.com Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.32.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $287.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.99 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newlands Management Operations LLC grew its stake in JD.com by 277.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 9,037,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $308,439,000 after buying an additional 6,642,500 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in shares of JD.com by 130.1% during the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 3,824,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $167,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,550 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,534,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,045 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at $56,120,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 1st quarter worth $71,389,000. 15.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JD.com

(Get Free Report)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.