Euro Sun Mining (TSE:ESM) Trading Down 12.5%

Euro Sun Mining Inc. (TSE:ESM – Get Free Report) dropped 12.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 494,110 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 783,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a market cap of C$10.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65.

Euro Sun Mining Inc operates as a gold and copper exploration and development mining company in Romania. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Rovina Valley project that covers an area of 27.68 square kilometers situated in west-central Romania. The company was formerly known as Carpathian Gold Inc and changed its name to Euro Sun Mining Inc in August 2016.

