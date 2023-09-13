VRES Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $17.27 Million (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. One VRES token can currently be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. VRES has a market cap of $17.27 million and $28,931.65 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VRES has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00007268 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00020406 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00016178 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00014696 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,274.12 or 1.00023256 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000069 BTC.

VRES Token Profile

VRES (CRYPTO:VRS) is a token. It was first traded on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official website is vrs.care.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.00690616 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VRES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VRES using one of the exchanges listed above.

