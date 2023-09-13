Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Holdings Increased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,313,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,625 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $174,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 187,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,159,000 after buying an additional 7,431 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 89,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $692,000. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 261,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,670,000 after purchasing an additional 49,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,456,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAH. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,738,371.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,678,217.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cardinal Health news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,738,371.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,533 shares in the company, valued at $8,678,217.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mary C. Scherer sold 20,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,785,357.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,689.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,052 shares of company stock valued at $8,401,034 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

CAH traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.17. 391,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,350,066. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.75. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.99 and a fifty-two week high of $95.45. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.79.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $53.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.72 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 67.01% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 202.02%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

