ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 194,185 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,964,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 194,185 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 1.28% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $158,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 58.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,580,000 after purchasing an additional 19,966 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.36.

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total transaction of $304,279.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,228,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.12. 279,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,837. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.62 and its 200-day moving average is $86.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.24 and a 52 week high of $104.21. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.37.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 0.26%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

