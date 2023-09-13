Putnam Investments LLC Has $347.21 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 778,784 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,989 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $347,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $3,653,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 23.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 37,008 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,499,000 after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 9.0% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.5% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 163,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,938,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $546.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $504.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $457.47. The company has a market capitalization of $153.04 billion, a PE ratio of 64.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $352.63 and a 1 year high of $558.64.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Intuit from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Argus boosted their price target on Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $551.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Intuit

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.31, for a total value of $3,883,876.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,840 shares in the company, valued at $15,322,980.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,225 shares of company stock worth $39,409,161 in the last ninety days. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.