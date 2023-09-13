Front Row Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Front Row Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960,552 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,135,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,339,000 after buying an additional 30,132 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $528,241,000 after buying an additional 498,633 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,279,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,619,000 after acquiring an additional 58,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,523,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,723,000 after acquiring an additional 660,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $612,613.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 15,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $1,180,881.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,043.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,390 shares of company stock worth $5,713,502 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DD shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $75.46 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $78.74. The firm has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.21 and a 200 day moving average of $71.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 37.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

